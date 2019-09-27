Disha Patani is all smiles as she gets papped with Tiger Shroff on a dinner date—In Pics

New Delhi: The stunning jodi of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani might not be talking about their relationship status out in the open yet eyebrows are raised every time the gorgeous young couple is seen hanging out together.

Recently, Tiger and Disha were seen at the celeb favourite hotspot—Bastian in Bandra, Mumbai. The duo enjoyed a perfect dinner date and were all smiles to the paparazzi waiting patiently for them outside.

Check out photos from last night:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Tiger and Disha both share their passion for fitness and gymming. Often their pictures and videos of working out break the gym. Both were seen together in 'Baaghi 2' and their on-screen chemistry worked wonders at the Box Office.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in a special appearance in Salman Khan's Eid release 'Bharat'. It was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

This year, Disha is busy with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.