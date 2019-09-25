close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani looks smouldering in a black thigh-high slit dress—Pic proof

The fitness freak actress has now launched her YouTube channel and recently shared her workout session video.

Disha Patani looks smouldering in a black thigh-high slit dress—Pic proof
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The generation next actress and quite a popular social media celeb, Disha Patani aces the Instagram game like none of her contemporaries. The young and happening Disha posted a smouldering picture of hers a day before and we can safely say that it is indeed breaking the internet.

The picture has Disha posing in a silky satin thigh-high slit black dress. This one probably looks from one of her brand shoots.

Check out the picture here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The fitness freak actress has now launched her YouTube channel and recently shared her workout session video. Much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha too is majorly into gymming and workout and yes that clearly explains her hourglass figure.

On the work front, Disha is busy this year with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani photosTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Varun Dhawan's ad co-star Akanksha bags debut film

Must Watch

PT16M3S

Prime Minister Modi receives 'Global Goalkeeper Award' from the Bill and Melinda Gates