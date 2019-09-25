Disha Patani looks smouldering in a black thigh-high slit dress—Pic proof

New Delhi: The generation next actress and quite a popular social media celeb, Disha Patani aces the Instagram game like none of her contemporaries. The young and happening Disha posted a smouldering picture of hers a day before and we can safely say that it is indeed breaking the internet.

The picture has Disha posing in a silky satin thigh-high slit black dress. This one probably looks from one of her brand shoots.

Check out the picture here:

The fitness freak actress has now launched her YouTube channel and recently shared her workout session video. Much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha too is majorly into gymming and workout and yes that clearly explains her hourglass figure.

On the work front, Disha is busy this year with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.