Disha Patani makes spotlight follow her in a green off-shoulder dress with plunging neckline. See pics

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani's massive fan-following is no surprise to us and the internet and whenever and wherever she steps out in Mumbai, she makes the spotlight follow her. Off late, we are seeing more of Disha as she is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Malang' and also adding some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram.

On Wednesday, she stole the limelight in a green and white off-shoulder with plunging neckline. She aced her look with golden hoops, strappy heels and a million-dollar smile.

Check out some of Disha's pictures here:

We also spotted her 'Malang' co-star Aditya Roy Kapur with Disha. Aditya looked dapper in a casual outfit.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Another look of Disha which went crazy viral was inspired by pop queen Beyonce. A wine-coloured dress from Beyonce's clothing line with black boots, statement earrings and wavy hairdo is what she chose to wear.

"Beyonce got me like... #Malang," she captioned her post.

'Malang' is a revenge drama directed by Mohit Suri. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam. The film is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakraman. 'Malang' will be Disha's first film with Aditya.

'Malang' releases on February 7.