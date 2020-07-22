Disha Patani sets internet ablaze with her latest sunkissed picture!

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Disha Patani is a social media queen, hands down! She knows how to keep her Instagram game on point. Her recent sunkissed picture is making fans go wow on the comments section of her timeline.

Disha dropped the stunning picture on Instagram and it has been liked by as many as 2,369,270 users so far. Check it out:

Disha is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff but they have never really spoken about their relationship in public.

Both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are fitness enthusiasts and work out regularly to stay fit and fab. Together, they have featured in 'Baaghi 2' and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha's fresh on-screen jodi got a thumbs up from the audiences.