Disha Patani sizzles in white, turns heads with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff at 'Bharat' screening—Pics

New Delhi: The sizzling B-Town beauty Disha Patani recently turned heads at the special screening of her movie 'Bharat' held at PVR Icon, Lower Parel, Mumbai. The entire Bollywood assembled under one roof to watch the big Eid release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Disha looked every bit of a stunner in a white corset top and ripped denim jeans. Her smokey eyes makeup and curls made her look like a total stunner. Rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff opted for an all black look on the other hand.

He wore a black t-shirt and pants, and we must say that the duo looked like a million bucks together. They came, stood for photo-ops and happily posed together. Check photos:

Disha plays a trapeze artiste in Salman's 'Bharat' which opened in theatres today on Eid.

The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

It has an interesting and impressive line-up of supporting cast with the likes of Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh to name a few.

It has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.