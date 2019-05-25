close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Disha Patani

Disha Patani teases new photos on Instagram, oozes oomph in ravishing attires—See pics

'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

Disha Patani teases new photos on Instagram, oozes oomph in ravishing attires—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Disha Patani is a famous celebrity on social media—all thanks to her massive fan following who eagerly wait for her fresh posts and updates. The young and happening actress also makes sure to keep her fan army in a happy space.

The 'Bharat' actress recently posted two fresh stills from the Salman Khan starrer which reveal her on-screen character in the film. She plays a girl named Radha in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial who is a trapeze artist in a circus.

Check out her mind-blowing photos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Bharat

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Radha

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

In one of the pictures, she oozes oomph in the yellow modern-style saree which is a still from the song 'Slow Motion'. And in the other one, Disha is seen as a trapeze artist.

Disha is a fitness freak and has an hour-glass figure to die for. She regularly works out at the gym and her washboard abs are solid proof of it. Much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha too keeps herself fit and manages to look fab in all her outings.

Although the two have not really spoken about their relationship status in public yet the buzz is strong that they are dating each other. The duo is often spotted hanging out with each other at popular restaurants.

'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

It stars Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Salman.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsBharatSalman Khan
Next
Story

Kunal Kemmu shares adorable video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on birthday—Watch

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Zee News Wrap: Watch Top News of the day