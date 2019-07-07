close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani turns heads at the airport in black and white—Pics

Disha Patani was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport and was seen wearing a white top with black joggers.

Disha Patani turns heads at the airport in black and white—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous Disha Patani makes heads turn whenever she is spotted in public. She is a rage on social media and her pictures go viral instantaneously. The stunner has an ocean of fans and has over 22 million followers on social media platform Instagram.

Disha was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport and was seen wearing a white top with black joggers. She completed her outfit with a black cap and white shoes.

Check out her pictures here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

She is known to be a fitness freak and often posts workout videos on social media, leaving fans inspired. It is the result of her hard work that she is blessed with a perfectly toned body and washboard abs.

On the work front, she gave an impressive performance in 'Bharat'. The film starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and Disha played a trapeze artist named Radha.

She will next star alongside Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Malang'. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is scheduled to release on the occasion of Valentine's Day next year. 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsBharat
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra's pool pics will give you major weekend vibes!

Must Watch

PT17M28S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 07th July, 2019