Disha Patani's birthday post for rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is cute but sister Krishna Shroff has this to say!

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk of an actor Tiger Shroff turned a year older on March 2. Several celeb friends and fans thronged social media to wish their favourite action star. But it was rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, whose Instagram birthday post caught our attention.

Disha Patani dropped a cutesy collection of Tiger Shroff photos with bunny filter on. This cutesy photo album was liked by many but sister Krishna Shroff pointed out that there could have been better ones to share.

Disha wrote: Happiest b’day “the cassanova” shine bright like a bunny everyday @tigerjackieshroff

Krishna Shroff wrote: Cute, but definitely had some better ones in the collection. @dishapatani

The fitness enthusiasts Disha and Tiger have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. Rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Fans love to spot the two lovebirds together in and around the city.

Here's wishing Tiger Shroff a very Happy Birthday!