हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani's birthday post for rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is cute but sister Krishna Shroff has this to say!

The fitness enthusiasts Disha and Tiger have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

Disha Patani&#039;s birthday post for rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is cute but sister Krishna Shroff has this to say!

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk of an actor Tiger Shroff turned a year older on March 2. Several celeb friends and fans thronged social media to wish their favourite action star. But it was rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, whose Instagram birthday post caught our attention.

Disha Patani dropped a cutesy collection of Tiger Shroff photos with bunny filter on. This cutesy photo album was liked by many but sister Krishna Shroff pointed out that there could have been better ones to share. 

Disha wrote: Happiest b’day “the cassanova” shine bright like a bunny everyday @tigerjackieshroff 

Krishna Shroff wrote: Cute, but definitely had some better ones in the collection.  @dishapatani

The fitness enthusiasts Disha and Tiger have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. Rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Fans love to spot the two lovebirds together in and around the city. 

Here's wishing Tiger Shroff a very Happy Birthday!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger ShroffDisha PataniTiger Shroff birthdayHappy Birthday Tiger ShroffKrishna Shroffdisha patani pics
Next
Story

Randeep Hooda excited to spot gangetic dolphin during UP shoot

Must Watch

PT10M18S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day