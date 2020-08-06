Disha Salian's viscera report awaited: Mumbai police DCP Vishal Thakur

New Delhi: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian's death case has hogged the limelight for many assuming a link between two deaths which happened in a span of five days. Disha, 28, allegedly jumped off a high-rise apartment in Mumbai on June 8 and Sushant was found dead at his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020.

After seeking help from people regarding any vital information or evidence in Disha case, the Mumbai police DCP Vishal Thakur today said that they are waiting for Disha's viscera report which has still not come.

There are various reports on social media about the reasons which led to Disha's death. The DCP further added, "Nothing can be said right now regarding the death of Disha. A detailed investigation will take place and soon we will reveal the truth."

The twin deaths of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 and his former manager Disha Salian on June 8, 2020, have raised enough suspicion amongst fans, who on social media platforms have been pressing for a fair probe.

It has been nearly two months to Disha's death, and recently Mumbai police urged the people to share information or evidence, if they know of, related to Disha's death.