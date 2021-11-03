हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Don't use cars, walk to your office: Kangana Ranaut sends out message to those advocating ban on firecrackers during Diwali

Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at people who have been insisting on banning firecrackers on Diwali in order to curb air pollution. The actress shared a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru and asked people to shun their cars for three days to control the pollution caused during this season. 

Don't use cars, walk to your office: Kangana Ranaut sends out message to those advocating ban on firecrackers during Diwali
Film still

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is known to raise her voice over every trending issue, on Wednesday (November 3), took a jibe at people who insist on banning firecrackers during Diwali. 

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana shared a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru, who can be seen talking about not banning firecrackers while recalling his childhood memories of Diwali.

Sadhguru wrote in the caption, "Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers. -Sg."

Referring to the video, Kangana chimed in and wrote, "Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists. Walk to your office don't use cars for three days."

In another Instagram Story, she also hailed Sadhguru by writing, "He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees."

Kangana had recently received her fourth National Film Award as the Best Actress for her performances in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

