DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58 After Battle With Colon Cancer

Mumbai: Legendary hip-hop producer, DJ Clark Kent, who worked with icons like Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, and The Notorious B.I.G., has died at the age of 58.

The news was shared by his family on social media, where they shared that he had been fighting colon cancer for the past three years. He passed away on Thursday evening, surrounded by his family.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent. Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah, and son Antonio. Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three-year battle with colon cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world. The family is grateful for everyone's love, support, and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss," the family wrote in an Instagram post.

Born Rodolfo Franklin, Kent began his career in the 1980s in Brooklyn, and worked a DJ for rapper Dana Dane. He gained major recognition in 1995 with Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s hit single "Player's Anthem," which featured Biggie Smalls and introduced Lil' Kim to the world. The next year, Kent was a key producer on Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt, contributing to songs like "Brooklyn's Finest" and "Coming of Age."

In 2001, DJ Clark Kent worked with Mariah Carey on her hit single "Loverboy" from the Glitter soundtrack, further cementing his place as a top producer. Throughout his career, he collaborated with artists like Queen Latifah, Ye, Redman, 50 Cent, and Estelle.

Fellow artists mourned Kent's death on social media. Questlove, the Grammy-winning musician from The Roots, commented, "Clark will forever be the culture." Rapper Foxy Brown, who was also Kent's cousin, wrote, "LOVE YOU KESH! MY BIG COUSIN WHO STARTED ALL THIS SH-- FOR US! WE LOVE YOU TONY!"

Aside from music, Kent was known for his passion for sneakers, owning around 3,500 pairs. He also collaborated with major brands like Nike, Adidas, and New Balance.

DJ Clark Kent's contributions to hip-hop will be remembered by fans and artists alike. His legacy continues to inspire many in the music world.