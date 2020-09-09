DNA Exclusive: Unseen videos reveal Sushant Singh Rajput's state of mind

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday (September 8) arrested Rhea Chakraborty after three days of questioning in connection with a drug case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was produced before a magistrate via video conferencing and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

The DNA report, however, will show you two private videos of Sushant Singh Rajput to inform you about the actor's state of mind. These videos, which are from February this year and have never been seen before, apparently give a different angle to Sushant Singh Rajput's story.

In the first video, Sushant does not appear to be fully conscious, rather looks intoxicated. You will hear the voice of a woman asking simple questions to Sushant. The voice is stated to be of Sushant's friend Riya Chakraborty.

In this video, you can watch Sushant Singh Rajput holding a book in his hands. The book 'Loaded', authored by Sarah Newcomb, is based on the philosophy of moving forward while retaining values ​​in life.

In the second video, Sushant again seems to be lost while talking to two persons. One of the sounds is apparently of Rhea Chakraborty. These videos show a poor image of an actor who in films enacted the role of iconic characters.

After analyzing both these videos, the DNA report has derived 5 key points that you should know.

1. Sushant Singh Rajput does not appear to be completely under his control and creates suspicion about those who were close to him at that time. Why did they not worry about Sushant's state of mind?

2. In one of the videos, Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying that she would tell all this to 'father'. From Riya's statement, it appears that even Sushant's father was probably not aware of his condition if she is referring to Sushant's father.

3. Sushant Singh's voice is stuttering in the video, probably due to drugs or something else, but it can not be stated confidently.

4. Looking at Sushant in the two videos, it can be assessed that if he was provided with the right kind of medical help, he would have probably survived.

5. The videos clearly show the difference between the reel and the real-life of Sushant Singh Rajput. The reel life Sushant was full of confidence, but in this video, he is seen dependent on others.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty's lifeline in the Sushant Singh Rajput case today met a roadblock. She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that came to fore during the investigation.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Riya Chakraborty 86 days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has stated that she has been an active member of the drug syndicate. Rhea has confessed to NCB that she also consumed drugs.

Notably, the sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act invoked against her include 8(c) (sale, possession, or manufacture of banned drugs), 20(b) (ii) (possession or use of the small quantity of banned drugs).

"Rhea has been arrested under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of NDPS," said K P S Malhotra, Deputy Director of NCB. After her arrest, she was taken for medical tests including the COVID-19 test to the civic-run Sion hospital in Central Mumbai.

After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, the NCB is likely to take action against some Bollywood actors in the Drugs case. The NCB is learned to have prepared a list of 25 such Bollywood actors after questioning Rhea and Showik Chakraborty.

Earlier the NCB had arrested Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and his domestic help Dipesh Sawant in the case.

Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde called her arrest a "complete travesty of justice, adding "Three central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and a person suffering from mental health issues."