Does Pulkit Samrat roam naked in his vanity van? His latest pic says so!

Mumbai: Actor Pulkit Samrat has begun shooting for his next film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed and in his latest post, he wrote a heartwarming note about his shoot life and a sneak peek of his van life.

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif will be seen opposite Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.

Pulkit wrote his heart-out with a monochrome mirror selfie clicked in his van: “My set is my happy place. My van is my holy place.”

In the note, he also mentioned how the van keeps the actor grounded and balanced admits the chaos of showbiz life. Pulkit has all the strings attached to his van, where he can cry, laugh ridiculously, dance like no one’s watching and can roam naked too! Hence, he considers his van as a ‘holy place’.

Pulkit’s fans too appreciated him for his heartfelt post with their sweet comments, and some went gaga over his shirtless mirror picture. The actor's fans couldn't help but notice in his caption on whether the actor can roam naked in his vanity van.

On the work front, Pulkit will be seen onscreen along with Rana Daggubatti in his upcoming movie ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ which will have a theatrical release on Holi. Pulkit is also prepping for the third instalment of the hit franchise, Fukrey.

The actor recently started shooting for his next Suswagatam Khushaamadeed produced by Insite India and Endemol Shine India in association with Yellow Ant Productions, helmed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manoj Kishore.