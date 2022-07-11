Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock teases his cheat-meal breakfast - WATCH

California: Hollywood action star, Dwayne Johnson, on Monday, shared his post-workout meal, as he asks his fans to enjoy their cheat meals. Taking to Instagram, the `Fast 6` actor, dropped a video, to which he captioned, "Sunday morning coming down. Cheat meal breakfast (also my post-workout meal) - Dozen eggs (4 whole and 8 egg whites) - Insanely delicious homemade biscuits from @chefputtie *drizzled with that honey magic. Don`t cheat yourself, treat yourself. Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends".

In the video, the rock can be seen showing his post-workout meal to the camera as he had a dozen of eggs and some cookies, loaded with honey. The `Furious 7` actor is known for his fitness and dedication, and his workouts are widely followed by many gym maniacs around the globe.

Actor and Businessman Dwayne Johnson enjoy a massive fan following on social media, with over 327 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most followed celebrities in the world.

Known as `The Rock`, he often shares his diet regime photos and videos with his followers. Meanwhile, on the work front, the `San Andreas` actor will be next seen in DC Comics` dark superhero film `Black Adam` which is slated to release on October 21, 2022.

Recently, the Hollywood star made it official through his Instagram, that the `Black Adam` is heading towards San Diego Comic-Con festival.