Ekta Kapoor unveils motion poster of Rajkummar-Kangana starrer 'Mental Hai Kya', with a disclaimer

New Delhi: The Czarina of Indian television Ekta Kapoor, took to social media to unveil the motion picture of her upcoming production 'Mental Hai Kya' starring Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

The film has been mired in controversy ever since it was announced. The title of the film was massively criticized for stigmatizing people suffering from mental illness. However, now Ekta herself has cleared the misconceptions surrounding the controversial title.

Sharing the motion picture on Instagram, Ekta wrote, "DISCLAIMER :The film in no way marginalises the mental health community and the title of our film doesn’t intend to offend or disregard anyone’s sentiments. It’s a film that makes a larger point and is sensitive towards the issue of mental illness. The film is a fictional thriller that encourages you to celebrate your uniqueness and embrace your individuality. #mentalhaikya in theatres 26 July ! Trailer releases soonest."

'Mental Hai Kya' is a psychological thriller film that stars Kangana-Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film has been directed by national award winner Prakash Kovelamudi, who has made southern films like 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu' and 'Size Zero'.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also stars Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill, Satish Kaushik and Hrishitaa Bhatt in key roles. Reportedly, Satish will be essaying the role of a police officer in the film and will be seen investigating a case involving Kangana and Rajkummar.

Meanwhile, this will be Rajkummar and Kangana's second collaboration after the 2013 film Queen. The trailer will most likely hit the internet on June 19.

'Mental Hai Kya' is co-presented by Ekta Kapoor's home banner Balaji Telefilms Ltd. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 26, 2019.