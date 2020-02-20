Entertainment News: Bhumi Pednekar to host a private bash for friends and mentors

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar had had a fantastic run at movies recently. She has proved her versatility in the year 2019 with three back-to-back hits such as Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The films earned well at the Box Office and also swept prominent awards.

Now, it is time to celebrate for Bhumi and rightly so! Reportedly, the actress will be hosting a private party on February 21, 2020, for her close friends and mentors of the industry to cherish this special moment of her career!

“It is going to be a very private party and Bhumi is calling people who have been pillars of strength in her rise and rise as an artist and a star. She wants to thank them all and celebrate this moment of her life with them. The party is happening at her pad in the suburbs because she wants to keep it extremely private. Everyone who has been there through like a rock in her journey in cinema will be there to celebrate with her,” informs a source.

Adding more the source says, “Bhumi has been shooting non-stop for about 2 years now and she hasn’t had the time to meet these special people in her life and celebrate with them. The last 2 years have also catapulted her as a bonafide star to watch out for. She was shooting Durgavati in Bhopal and has a bit of a breather before she rejoins shoot. Thus, she got the opportunity to plan and host her mentors and close friends at her place. Post this, Bhumi again has a hectic year ahead as she will see three of her films Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, Durgavati and a yet to be announced big-budget film releasing and she will also shoot for two new films including Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.”

Bhumi has a packed 2020 with movies like 'Takht', 'Durgavati', 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' keeping her busy.