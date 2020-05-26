Entertainment News: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's unseen dance rehearsal pics from Armaan Jain's wedding hit internet!

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story piques interest among fans. Their followers want to know more about them, check their pictures and videos. Well, that explains why their photos often break the internet. Recently, on Karan Johar's birthday, choreographer Visshaal S Kanoi posted a picture collage of KJo with Ranbir and Alia from Armaan Jain's wedding.

The picture is of a dance rehearsal which the trio performed at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding ceremony. Check it out here:

Rima and Manoj Jain's son, Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding took place on February 3, 2020. The event saw a host of celebrities and politicians in attendance.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception was attended by Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and family, Shanaya Kapoor and family, Tara Sutaria, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani amongst various others.