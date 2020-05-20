हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hazel Keech

Entertainment news: Why Yuvraj Singh fondly calls wife Hazel Keech 'chipku'

Hazel Keech penned a post for her husband, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Why Yuvraj Singh fondly calls wife Hazel Keech 'chipku'
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hazelkeechofficial

Mumbai: Actress Hazel Keech on Wednesday penned a post for her husband, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

"I love your hair so much I decide to get the same hairdo! I am so glad we got locked up together during this covid time, I do not know what I would done without you. This time has been a testing for everyone, and you have not only managed to look after our family but you have also managed to look after those less fortunate than us," Hazel posted along with an image that shows her wearing a wig similar to Yuvraj's hairstyle.

She also revealed that Yuvraj fondly calls her "Chipku".

"You have a gift to somehow find something to laugh about and make light of tough situations. You call me chipku but is cos I never wanna be without you! Thank you for so much Husband, I love you #husbandappreciationpost," Hazel added.

The two got married in November 2016.

Tags:
Hazel KeechYuvraj Singhhazel yuvraj
