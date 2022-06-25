Singer-actress Mamta Solanki has worked in several television shows and films. Her Bollywood debut movie 'Loveratri was produced by Salman Khan Films starring Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma. Solanki began her television career with a Gujarati daily soap 'Suri- Lavshe Sapna ni Sawar'. Being a trained singer, she has performed at over 300 weddings for the Phera musical ceremony. She also owns a company named Swayam, which started as a wedding planner. Talking to Zee News Digital, Mamta Solanki explained what the 'phera singing' trend is all about and why it's the latest fad on the wedding planning scene.



Q. Tell us about the trend of Phera singing at weddings these days.

A. Phera singing was there for a long however it is quite in trend in recent times. Usually, people don't attend the phere and go for dinner or chit-chat but the musical phere makes the event memorable. This is why it is getting more and more popular.

Q. You are an actor, singer and running an event management company, how do you manage?

A. It is rightly said that everything is destined. I always wanted to be a singer and never thought of acting. There was a time when I almost left singing just like that and started acting and event company simultaneously. But then as designed by destiny singing appeared again. And this time my husband encouraged me to continue with my passion anyhow and rest is the history.

Q. World Music Day share any special musical memory with us.

A. Music is everything to me. I can't imagine my life without music now. World Music Day is like mothers day for us which comes every single day. We breathe in music like oxygen.

Q. So far how many weddings have you performed at. Any big name you want to mention?



A. It always puts a big smile on my face when I look back at this journey of a decade. Though I have made the phere musical in 450-500 weddings throughout the time it still gives me goosebumps. I thought of singing but not of wedding singing. It just happened. And with the dedication and efforts, I put in kya khoob bana! All our clients are precious to us. Would like to highlight a few. Mr Ravindra Sankla from Raviraj group believed in my work and offered the first platform in a big fat wedding ceremony of his son in Hyderabad. Can't miss out on mentioning Samrat Aata and Navneet Publication where I performed for almost all the wedding ceremonies in their families. In fact, we are kind of an extended family to each other. I would add here that a wedding singing is different and interesting but is difficult also as it is associated with the life event of the client and one small error may ruin the entire event. And I and my team always keep this in mind and perform the best of us and give a Midas touch to the event.

Q. Do you have a blueprint for this musical journey in the next few years?



A. Yes of course. The blueprint is very much ready. The Phera Queen wants to keep her empire on all the time. Have performed not only in India but in other countries of Asia too. And with the immense response and love, I have been receiving all over, for quite some time you will see me performing around the world. You can say that main sab ki shadiya karvana chahti hu.

Phera singing and musical phera are very special to me. I know the seriousness of my work and hence explain the saptpadi and other important terms of a Hindu wedding. This makes the wedding ritual special for the family, attendees, and the couple. And in return, I receive not only money but blessings and recommendations too.