Exclusive: WhatsApp exchange between Sushant Singh Rajput, his friend Kushal Zaveri on June 2 reveal how positive actor was about his journey

New Delhi: A WhatsApp exchange between Sushant Singh Rajput and his friend Kushal Zaveri has revealed how much the actor was positive about life, his journey so far and his future. The duo spoke on June 2, just a few days before his death. Kushal is the co-director of 'Pavitra Rishta', Sushant's TV show that made him a star.

On June 1, the 34-year-old actor messages Kushal: "Kaise he bhai? I hope you're healthy and rocking. Miss you. Jai Shiv Shambho. - Sushant."

Kushal replied to Sushant on June 2, saying: "Glad to hear from you bhai .... health wise all is well ... but the struggle is for everyone and I am no exception ... hope all is good with you."

Within five minutes, Sushant texted back to Kushal with a message full of wisdom and positivity. He said: "Yes bhai, working on myself spiritually and trying to grow. Whenever I introspect I really miss our golden days together. How precious they are. I just wanna say that work that we did together are something we should be proud of and find ways to continue with it and that we are always together. Pls give my love to sid too and tell him that I miss him a lot. Much love."

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. It is being said that he died by suicide. However, the actor's family has filed an FIR in Patna accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide among other charges.

Sushant's family, friends, fans and a few Bollywood celebs have also requested for a CBI inquiry into his death case.