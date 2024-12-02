Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives: Shalini Passi Reveals She Donated Her Entire Fee To Bihar Village

Mumbai: Shalini Passi who leads life like a queen has left many impressed with her style and grace on her debut in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. The philanthropist has been making headlines for being the diva she is, lately in her interview with India Today she happened to reveal donating all her fees from her debut show to a village in Bihar. Shalini said, “My entire acting fee actually goes to a village through UNICEF in Bihar. Everything that I do, all my earnings go to charity. I work diligently with them”.

Shalini even expressed her desire to create a platform for women,” I've been trying to create a show about women's voices, and another one representing Indian culture. However, I have often received feedback that there's not enough audience to watch these shows. I am ready to show India its culture, and the power of women, but the audiences have to be ready”.

Shalini became an overnight queen and her husband and businessman Sanjay Passi too is very proud of her achievements and mentioned that he is here to serve her, “It was a surprise for me. Overnight, I could not have imagined, what she has done, it's amazing. I really feel very proud of her”.