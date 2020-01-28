हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Kottoly

Famous Telugu actor John Kottoly dead, celebs offer condolences

Filmmaker Rahul Ramakrishna, Sai Rajesh and others took to Twitter and mourned John Kottoly's untimey demise. 

Famous Telugu actor John Kottoly dead, celebs offer condolences
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Popular Telugu actor John Kottoly succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning, reportedly. The 'Falaknuma Das' actor was known for his impressive acting chops. The Southern film fraternity is shocked at the news of his demise and some of the celebs extended their condolences on social media. 

Filmmaker Rahul Ramakrishna, Sai Rajesh and others took to Twitter and mourned John Kottoly's untimely demise. 

John Kottoly had worked in several popular films such as 'Manu', 'Mahanati', 'Yuddham Sharanam', 'Sainma', 'Raktham', 'The Blood', ' Bommala Ramaram' to name a few. He was last seen in Telugu web series titled 'Gods of Dharmapuri'. 

Several of his cameos and friendly appearances were noticed and appreciated by the masses and classes alike. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
John KottolyJohn Kottoly deadJohn Kottoly deathTelugu actor
Next
Story

Veteran actress Jameela Malik passes away

Must Watch

PT3M44S

Deshhit: Exclusive report on PFI offices based in Delhi