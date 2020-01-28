Famous Telugu actor John Kottoly dead, celebs offer condolences

New Delhi: Popular Telugu actor John Kottoly succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning, reportedly. The 'Falaknuma Das' actor was known for his impressive acting chops. The Southern film fraternity is shocked at the news of his demise and some of the celebs extended their condolences on social media.

Filmmaker Rahul Ramakrishna, Sai Rajesh and others took to Twitter and mourned John Kottoly's untimely demise.

Shattered by the news of John Kottoly’s demise!!! John, what a great guy you are!!! And how much I will miss you as a person and an actor. Rest In Peace my friend! I pray for strength to the family. This is terrible news. pic.twitter.com/wyNKoIgi14 — Mohan Indraganti (@mokris_1772) January 28, 2020

Goodbye @JohnKottoly

Hope to meet you again, someday.. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 28, 2020

Unable to digest the news about @JohnKottoly ... Heard that he was passed away with cardiac arrest..

Brilliant actor he is... — Sai Rajesh (@sairazesh) January 28, 2020

John Kottoly had worked in several popular films such as 'Manu', 'Mahanati', 'Yuddham Sharanam', 'Sainma', 'Raktham', 'The Blood', ' Bommala Ramaram' to name a few. He was last seen in Telugu web series titled 'Gods of Dharmapuri'.

Several of his cameos and friendly appearances were noticed and appreciated by the masses and classes alike.

May his soul rest in peace!