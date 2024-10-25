Fardeen Khan Flaunts His Body Transformation, Hrithik Roshan Reacts

Mumbai: Fardeen Khan is right now making his fans down with his body transformation and proving that one can achieve anything if determined. Fardeen dropped his super fit pictures on Instagram and captioned it with a long note calling his life beautiful. Fardeen's transformation is mighty impressive as a few years ago the actor made news for gaining weight and people mocked him terribly. But those who trolled him today are admiring his transformation and indeed he head bent his trollers.

The long caption shared by Fardeen read, "This Beautiful Life. In whispered dawns, where morning light ascends, I find the echoes of a world reborn, Each breath a promise woven through the winds, A quiet hymn that carries with the morn. Gratitude hums within the pulse of time, In every fleeting second, that we claimâ€” A gift bestowed, not earned, yet so divine, A spark, a flame that burns beyond a name. For life itself, a fragile, sacred thread, Is spun from hope, from love’s eternal glow, And every ending births what lies ahead, As seeds of new beginnings softly grow. How sweet the hands that lift from darkened pasts, To cradle us within this second chance, The shadows fade, and light returns at last, Where whiteness graces life’s renewing dance".

As Fardeen Khan dropped his bare body pictures flaunting his chiselled physique, fans are going gaga and how. Along with fans, Hrithik Roshan who himself is called the Greek God of Bollywood too was impressed with Fardeen's transformation and commented on his post that read," Looking Fantastic Fardeen, the hard work shows". Many other actors including Riteish Deshmukh, and Esha Deol too raved about his transformation.

Fardeen will be seen in Housefull 5 along with Akshay Kumar along with many other star cast.