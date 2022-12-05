Film producer Jaison Joseph found dead in apartment in Kerala

Kochi: Film producer Jaison Joseph was found dead in his apartment near Panampilly Nagar here on Monday, police said. He was 44. The residents association members in the apartment complex informed the police about the death. "We were informed about the incident in the evening. The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital and the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem," police said.

Joseph has produced movies including Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Jamnapyari' and 'Lava Kusha', among others. Sources said his family members, who reside abroad contacted the residents association after he was unreachable for the past two days. However, police said the death is suspected to have occurred a little over 24 hours ago.