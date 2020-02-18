Filmfare Awards 2020: Deepika Padukone's pic with Ranveer Singh's Best Actor trophy is all things adorable

New Delhi: Guess what Deepika Padukone did when Ranveer Singh came home with his Filmfare Best Actor trophy for 'Gully Boy'. She smiled and posed with it, a glimpse of which was shared by Ranveer himself on Instagram with an adorable caption. The post shows Deepika holding the 'black lady' in her sleep and gleefully smiling.

"When my little lady met my Black lady," Ranveer captioned the post. Take a look:

Isn't it a cute picture?

Ranveer was named Best Actor for his role as Murad, a budding rapper, in the Zoya Akhtar-directed 'Gully Boy', which swept 13 trophies at the Filmfare Awards. The star-studded event was held on Saturday night in Guwahati, Assam.

Deepika, who mostly accompanies Ranveer to award shows, missed the Filmfare, but was constantly tracking her husband's social media activities. As soon as Ranveer posted a picture of himself in his OOTD, Deepika was quick to comment that his outfit was chosen by her. Later, after 'Gully Boy' created a buzz at the Filmfare Awards, Ranveer dialed Zoya to congratulate her and posted a picture of their chat on Instagram and Deepika responded by saying that the team created "history".

Deepika and Ranveer, both 33, married in November 2018 after dating for over six years.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in 'Chhapaak' and her next project is based on 'Mahabharata'. Meanwhile, Ranveer has 'Takht' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in the line-up.