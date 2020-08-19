First step to justice: Ankita Lokhande on Supreme Court verdict for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, welcomed the Supreme Court decision for a CBI probe into his death. Minutes after the apex court's verdict became public, she took to social media to express her opinion and said, "Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice."

Justice is the truth in action

Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice pic.twitter.com/2CKgoWCYIL — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

Ankita also shared Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kriti's tweet on the SC verdict and wrote, "On our way for justice."

On our way for justice di https://t.co/XAcawm8ITr — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

The Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case and held that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate. It also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

Ankita has been showing her unconditional support to Sushant's family. She and Shweta often exchange messages on social media. Ankita had also been pressing for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death.



Before venturing into Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput starred in TV shows. Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta' made him an overnight star. The show also starred Ankita Lokhande and it was on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta' that the duo fell in love. They dated for six years before parting ways in 2016.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Police said he died by suicide. His father KK Singh registered an FIR in Patna accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, besides other offences.