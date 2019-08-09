Flashback to Katrina Kaif's cute, sweet days

Mumbai: Just a few weeks after setting the temperature high with her bikini photos online, fans of actress Katrina Kaif are going gaga over her "cute" and sweet" image that was clicked back in 2005.

A throwback picture of the actress from the set of the 2005 Telugu film "Allari Pidugu" has gone viral.

It was shared by a fan club on social media with a caption that read: "#Throwback Katrina Kaif on the sets of `Allari Pidugu` in 2005."

Katrina Kaif Looks Completely Different in This Viral Photo from Telugu Film Allari Pidugu https://t.co/yMrgx6mG5p pic.twitter.com/V9YmYwQdnZ — Somsirsa Chatterjee (@somsirsa) August 9, 2019

In the photograph, Katrina is looking pretty in a pink dress. "Cute and adorable", "Very nice cute pic", "Wow...How Sweet", are some of the comments left by her fans.

Now, Katrina is counted as one of the sexiest women in India and is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty`s "Sooryavanshi".