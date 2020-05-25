हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eid 2020

For the first time, roads outside Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai homes wear deserted look on Eid amid coronavirus pandemic

Perhaps for the first time on Eid, the roads outside Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s homes have seen such a lonely look. Every year, people, paparazzi used to station themselves outside Galaxy Apartments and Mannat, respectively, to catch a glimpse of the stars.

For the first time, roads outside Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai homes wear deserted look on Eid amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan used to greet a sea of fans present outside their Mumbai homes during Eid, but this year, it’s a different picture altogether. The roads are deserted, people have restricted themselves to their homes and so have these celebs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eid, which is celebrated with much fervor across India, is not the same in 2020. The pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and in India, a lockdown has been imposed to contain the spread of the virus. Hence, people have refrained from stepping out of their homes even for prayers and the celebrations are happening in a close-knit circle.

Perhaps for the first time on Eid, the roads outside Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s homes have seen such a lonely look. Every year, people, paparazzi used to station themselves outside Galaxy Apartments and Mannat, respectively, to catch a glimpse of the stars. Salman usually used to stand in his balcony and wave at the people while SRK, accompanied by son AbRam, greeted the crowd.

Here’s what the situation is right now.  

The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan ends with Eid celebrations after a 30-day long fasting ritual, known as Rozas. Eid-ul-Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

