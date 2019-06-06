close

Tiger Shroff

For Tiger Shroff, watch is more than just a style statement

The actor has been announced as the G-Shock India brand ambassador by Casio India. 

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff says he doesn't want his watch to be just a style statement, but also needs it to support his challenging fitness routine.

"While I like my watch to support me in my constantly challenging fitness routine, it should also add to my everyday style statement," Tiger said in a statement. 

The actor has been announced as the G-Shock India brand ambassador by Casio India. He is happy about the association as "it is a true reflection of my identity". 

"Today's youth are highly enthusiastic about the brands they sport, and the values attached to them. G-Shock watches stand for their toughness and style quotient which is aspirational for the youth of today," he said. 

Kulbhushan Seth, Vice-President, Casio India, added: "Tiger Shroff is one of the most promising newcomers of this generation. Within a short time span he has made a mark for himself and stands as a stylish youth icon...We are thrilled with this association."

 

 

 

