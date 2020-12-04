Forget Maldives, Naagin actress Nia Sharma sets temperature soaring in Goa in a hot pink monokini - Pics

New Delhi: Television's famous face, actress Nia Sharma is known for her bold and beautiful pictures on social media. The stunner took off for her much-needed vacation to Goa and dropped sensational posts on Instagram.

Naagin actress rocked a ravishing hot pink monokini.

She also dropped a video of chilling on the Goa beach. Many celebs such as Hina Khan, Elli AvrRam, Taapsee Pannu, Sophie Choudry and Rakul Preet Singh amongst others have been sharing their amazing pictures from Maldives vacay which looks like a celeb-fav holiday destination this season.

Nia Sharma turned winner on adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

She also stood third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.