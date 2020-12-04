हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nia Sharma

Forget Maldives, Naagin actress Nia Sharma sets temperature soaring in Goa in a hot pink monokini - Pics

Many celebs such as Hina Khan, Elli AvrRam, Taapsee Pannu, Sophie Choudry and Rakul Preet Singh amongst others have been sharing their amazing pictures from Maldives vacay.

Forget Maldives, Naagin actress Nia Sharma sets temperature soaring in Goa in a hot pink monokini - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television's famous face, actress Nia Sharma is known for her bold and beautiful pictures on social media. The stunner took off for her much-needed vacation to Goa and dropped sensational posts on Instagram. 

Naagin actress rocked a ravishing hot pink monokini. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

She also dropped a video of chilling on the Goa beach. Many celebs such as Hina Khan, Elli AvrRam, Taapsee Pannu, Sophie Choudry and Rakul Preet Singh amongst others have been sharing their amazing pictures from Maldives vacay which looks like a celeb-fav holiday destination this season. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma turned winner on adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in  Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

She also stood third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nia Sharmania sharma Goania sharma picsmonokiniNia Sharma InstagramNia Sharma photosNaagin
Next
Story

Anil Kapoor puts rumours to rest, says tested negative for COVID-19
  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Farmers Protest : Congress will bring no confidence motion against Haryana Government