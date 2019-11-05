Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Koena Mitra slams Tanushree Dutta, hails Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Koena Mitra is back in news. The actress, who was seen this year in the reality show for a few days had months back written a blog on faux feminism. And now an article link to where Koena is talking about it has been shared by Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel.

Dear ⁦@koenamitra⁩ you are very brave, really admire your honesty, thank you for kind words, this kind of encouragement is always needed no matter how strong one is https://t.co/mN2PgndhPD — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 3, 2019

Reportedly, Koena in her piece had slammed Tanushree Dutta and her MeToo allegations against Nana Patekar. She questioned the actress on why she took so long to open up. She added that post levelling accusations, Tanushree is back to the US and didn't even care to come back and check on what happened to the actor.

According to the Timesofindia.com link which Rangoli shared, Koena stated in her piece that Tanushree got her instant fame, brands to endorse and returned to the US.

She then went on to praise Kangana and wrote that she loves the fact that the feisty actress has the guts to call a spade a spade. She called Kangana, a human definition of feminism.

Now, Rangoli backed Koena on this and called her 'brave' and an honest person.