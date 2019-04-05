हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi flaunts her bikini body in latest pic!

The Iranian beauty recently took to the photo-sharing site and posted a throwback picture of hers.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and model Mandana Karimi is a water baby. How do we know? Well, at least her pictures on Instagram suggest so. The Iranian beauty recently took to the photo-sharing site and posted a throwback picture of hers from the ocean.

She flaunted her bikini body in a recent post with a caption which reads: "A drop in the ocean?? #takemeback #ocean #drop #"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mandana is majorly into fitness and regularly works out at the gym. She is an avid social media user who keeps her account active with interesting and inspiring posts.

She has 731k followers on Instagram and her fan army loves to check out her latest posts.

Mandana participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and became a household name. She stood as the second runner-up in the game show which was won by Prince Narula.

Mandy was seen in many Bollywood movies such as 'Bhaag Johnny', 'Main Aur Charles' and 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3' to name a few.

 

