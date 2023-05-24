From Kedarnath To Cannes Red Carpet 2023: Sara Ali Khan Wants Us To Take A Look At Her Journey

Sara Ali Khan's popularity among her fans needs no introduction, which is why she makes the most of her fandom. The actress recently updated her followers with light-hearted content from her Cannes 2023 debut. In an Instagram Reels that has garnered close to 2 million views, Sara can be seen sharing a fun commentary in Hindi about her journey from Kedarnath to Cannes. She beautifully rhymed the sentences to make them sound sensible.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, talks about the delicious food with a touch of humour. Not just that, Sara also made her fellow friends say ‘Namaste’. Wearing a Christian Dior cape, the actress shared many excerpts from the dreamy stay at Cannes and a bit from her emotional speech where she expressed gratitude saying, “Thanks for having me here.”

Soon after she posted the reel, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Love for Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan holds Kedarnath in high regard. Kedarnath marked Sara's Bollywood debut in 2018 opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Every now and then, she shares pictures from her trips to the place. In the past, she posted a gratitude note about visiting the temple while shooting for the movie.

“The first time I came to these places, I had never faced a camera. Today I can’t imagine my life without it. Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all I have. Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can thank you. Jai Bholenath,” she captioned the post.

Future Projects

A number of projects await Sara Ali Khan on the work front. She has recently been promoting the upcoming romantic comedy, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, along with Vicky Kaushal. In addition, she has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.