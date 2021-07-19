हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra reveals that Harbhajan Singh is changing the nappies of their newborn son

The actress also shared that her husband was present in the delivery room to witness her giving birth to their second child.

Geeta Basra reveals that Harbhajan Singh is changing the nappies of their newborn son
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Geeta Basra and cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child, a baby boy on July 10. The couple is ecstatic right now and Geeta reveals that Harbhajan is a hands-on father who is ‘largely changing the nappies’ of their son.

“Largely Harbhajan. Before I can even tell him, he's standing right next to our son,” shares Geeta with ETimes on being asked who gets up in the middle of the night.

The actress also shared that her husband was present in the delivery room to witness her giving birth to their second child. “Oh yes, right from the word 'Go'. He was taking pictures. He loves kids. He has played a lot with Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's kids,” tells Geeta.

The mother of two also said that she had an intuition that she would have a son and had decided on the name when she was carrying her firstborn. daughter Hinaya.

“Yes, and Harbhajan and I are going to announce it in a day or two. It's the name I had thought of when I was carrying Hinaya five years ago,” tells Geeta.

The actress calls her daughter Hinaya her best friend and tells she is very excited to have a sibling. “Oh, she's constantly looking at her brother as if it's a toy and has become very responsible.”

Geeta also revealed that Bhajji would want to make his son a cricketer. “I'm sure Harbhajan would want his son to be a cricketer. Bhajji bowled so marvellously for India…,” says the actress.

