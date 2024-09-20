GICW X IDFC Finale: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shines As Showstopper In Tanieya Khanuja’s Collection

New Delhi: The grand finale of the GICW x IDFC event was brought to a stunning close by actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who graced the runway in an exquisite ensemble from Tanieya Khanuja’s Timeless Tapestry collection. As the spotlight illuminated her presence, Bharuccha epitomized the elegance and grace that define the collection.

Tanieya Khanuja's Timeless Tapestry collection is a masterful blend of couture craftsmanship and modern design. Each piece serves as a tribute to intricate artistry, showcasing timeless silhouettes adorned with elaborate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and meticulous hand-crafted details.

Nushrratt's finale look perfectly encapsulated Khanuja’s vision—elegant yet powerful. The ensemble featured a striking combination of structured design and flowing lines, captivating the audience and earning gasps of admiration.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Tanieya Khanuja expressed her gratitude: “Having Nushrratt as the showstopper for Timeless Tapestry was an honor. Her poise and elegance truly brought the collection to life, capturing the essence of the legacy I’ve woven into each piece. This collection celebrates timeless beauty that transcends fashion, and Nushrratt embodied that beautifully.”

Inspired by historical craftsmanship and modern sensibilities, the Timeless Tapestry collection was a standout highlight of the event, leaving a lasting impression on attendees. Each piece told a unique story, reflecting a rich journey through the world of couture.