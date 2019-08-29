Got Aditya Chopra's support when most needed: Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has penned an emotional note as his film "Dhoom" clocked 15 years of its release in the industry. He said that the film's director Aditya Chopra's faith, belief and support came at a time when he needed it the most in his career.

Abhishek on Wednesday shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram and penned a heartwarming note alongside it.

He wrote: "15 years in a heartbeat! A film that changed it all! Especially for me.

Will never be able to thank Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Sanjay Gadhvi enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me. Their faith, belief and support came at a time when I needed it the most in my career."

He then talked about the cast of the film -- John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen.

He wrote: "Through the making of the film we made memories to last us a lifetime and friendships that stand till date."

Abhishek also thanked the "amazing crew" for making the cast look, sound and move so cool.

The "Guru" star then reminisced about his favourite memory of "Dhoom".

"Once the first teaser trailer was ready, Yash uncle (the great Yash Chopra) called my father to see it. He especially organised for him to see it on the big screen as opposed to the edit room. After seeing it and then making the projectionist repeat it several times, when they walked out together, I still remember Yash uncle saying with immense pride the boys have made a good film."

He said that the words of appreciation coming from Yash Chopra and his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan was the greatest stamp of approval ever.

"Today, when I think about the entire process of making Dhoom, I smile! And that is the greatest feeling!"

One of the most successful Yash Raj Films franchises of its time, 'Dhoom' completed 15 years on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The movie, starring Abhishek, Uday, John, Esha and Rimi became a benchmark for stunt films in India in its time.