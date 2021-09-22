Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma's EXCLUSIVE first pic from Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple

New Delhi: Gully Boy fame actor Vijay Varma is currently shooting in the city of temples - Varanasi. After wrapping up one of his most highly-anticipated films, ‘Darlings’ with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, the actor left to shoot for his next untitled project.

During his stay there, Vijay explored the beautiful ghats of Varanasi, performed the famous Ganga Aarti and enjoyed local delicacies on his day off, as seen in the pictures!

“After I recently wrapped up the shoot for ‘Darlings’, I left for Uttar Pradesh the next day. I am currently shooting in Varanasi and I used my first off day to visit the iconic temple here, and express gratitude for all the grace I experienced this year and took blessings for this upcoming series. I visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the shrine there is one of twelve Jyotirlingas of Shiv ji that exists. I also got to perform the Rudra Abhishek puja and be a part of the prestigious Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat which was quite a profound experience.”

“Not just that… Varanasi has also been quite a tickle to my taste buds, my crew and I ate at the famous street food joint, Vishwanath Chaat Bhandar and treated ourselves with some delicious paani puri and chaat while summing it up with the unique thandai of the city. All in all, I would say it’s once in a lifetime experience and I am loving it here in Varanasi,” the actor added.

On the work front, Vijay Varma has ‘Darlings' with Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal in ‘Hurdang’ and a web series ‘Fallen’, directed by Reema Kagti.