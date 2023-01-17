Guru Randhawa shares cosy video with Shehnaaz Gill enjoying sunset, duo lean on each other

NEW DELHI: Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill and noted singer Guru Randhawa spent an evening enjoying sunset together. The two took to social media and shared an adorable, mushy post that showed them sitting near a glass wall overlooking the sea.

The video showed Shehnaaz and Guru leaning on each other as they looked at the sunset. The 'Lahore' singer was left surprised as Shehnaaz teases him and hits him on his forehead. The duo looked extremely cute and adorable with each other. Shehnaaz was dressed in a comfy oversized white shirt and blue denim while Guru was seen in a black sweater and bottom and white sneakers.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Guru captioned it writing, "What a lovely sunset #moonrise (red heart emoji). Pai gayian shaman with Shehnaaz (collision symbol emoji)."

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Chemistry hain bhai chemistry (There is chemistry). It will not be a surprise to see these two in a big project in future." "Their chemistry, so natural and real," read a comment. "Kitne cute lagte ho abhi toh date karlo yaar (You both look so cute, now date please)."

Meanwhile, some of the users trolled Shehnaaz for moving on so quickly after the death of her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz and Guru recently collaborated for the music video 'Moon Rise' and it was unveiled earlier this month. Guru had shared a fun clip with Shehnaaz from the sets on Instagram that left her fans thrilled.

Shehnaaz is all set to make her debut with Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She is also rumoured to be a part of the upcoming comedy film '100%'. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.