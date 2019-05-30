close

Halsey

Halsey suffers toe injury while trying to save butterfly

Halsey didn't reveal where she was or why she was there, but she is most likely on a vacation.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Singer Halsey injured her toe while trying to save a butterfly in a jungle.

The "Nightmare" singer posted a shot of her badly bruised middle toe on Twitter and Instagram and revealed that she was doing her bit for Mother Nature when she injured herself, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. Turns out the butterfly was already dead," the 34-year-old wrote.

"I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. This hurts," she added.

Halsey didn't reveal where she was or why she was there, but she is most likely on a vacation.

 

