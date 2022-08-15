NewsLifestylePeople
New Delhi: Famous singer and musician Adnan Sami is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Adnan often makes headlines for his work and even for other reasons too.

He has given many superhit songs to the industry like 'Tera Chehra' and 'Lift Kara De', although Adnan Sami has also remained in the talks for his personal life as it has been no less than a roller coaster ride.

The first marriage

Adnan Sami married Jeba Bakhtiyar in the year 1993. He also has a son from Jeba whom he named Azaan Sami Khan. Their life was going well but then, the Singer announced separation after 3 years. Sami became single again but then in 2001, his name surfaced with Dubai's Arab Sabah Galdari.

The second marriage

The second one also broke up in a year and a half, this was the second marriage of both Adnan Sami and Sabah. Like Adnan, Sabah also had a son from her first marriage. Not much time had passed when once again the speed breaker came into Adnan's life and this relationship also broke up. Adnan Sami's second marriage lasted only one and a half years. Both got divorced and the 'Bhar Do Jholi' singer was once again alone in the journey of life.

Marrying the same girl again

The interesting turn in Adnan's personal life came when in 2008, he once again married Sabah, from whom he had divorced. Sabah came to Mumbai, both started living together, got married again, but after a year both of them decided to get divorced again. Sabah filed for divorce and the two separated, again.

The fourth time's a charm

Adnan has settled after the fourth marriage now. In the year 2010, Adnan Sami married Roya Sami Khan. Roya was the daughter of a retired diplomat and army general. His first meeting with Roya was in 2010 and after some time Adnan proposed to her. From this marriage, on 10 May 2017, he had a daughter, whom he named Medina Sami Khan.

