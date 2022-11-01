topStories
AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ICONIC dialogues from her superhit films!

Aishwarya Rai Birthday special: The actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 where she played Queen Nandini and won a million hearts with her powerful performance.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 07:45 AM IST

New Delhi: The most beautiful woman in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World title in 1994, and gradually became one of the most influential personalities across the globe. Her gorgeous smile and ravishing beauty continues to mesmerise her fans and followers. As she celebrates her 49th birthday today, here’s looking back at her most famous dialogues and walking down memory lane once again on her special day.

On the personal front, Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their first bundle of joy, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011. Post Guzaarish, Aishwarya took a break and returned to the silver screen after a hiatus of 5 years. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 where she played Queen Nandini and won a million hearts with her powerful performance. The magnum opus has turned out to be a blockbuster and is still strong at the Box Office windows.

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, stay gorgeous forever!

