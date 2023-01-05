Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Here’s a look at her BIG releases in 2023!

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly an actor who has ruled the roost for over 10 years with her blockbuster successes and memorable performances. The icon who celebrates her birthday today made the biggest impact last year with her global achievements, not to mention her acclaimed performance in ‘Gehraiyaan’ and ending the year with not one, not two but three chartbusters ‘Current Laga Re’, ‘Besharam Rang’ & ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. Here are some projects to look forward to in 2023.

1. Pathaan

Deepika Padukone will again begin this new year on a high as she reunites with her first leading man, Shah Rukh Khan, for ‘Pathaan’ , a film that’s been in the news ever since its announcement. The songs and Deepika Padukone’s exotic and edgy look in the action-entertainer, which is set to release this month itself, are already a subject of excited conversation and setting trends the nation over. The fans are now waiting to see Deepika in her action avatar on screen and also the hot chemistry with her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

2. Fighter

Next up for the superstar is shoot for ‘Fighter’ India’s first aerial action entertainer that also marks her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The casting coup is undoubtedly one of the biggest headliners as fans can’t wait to watch two of the most talented; not to mention gorgeous couples, share screen space for the very first time.

3. Project K

While Deepika Padukone has already made a global impact like none other, she tests the Pan-Indian waters with ‘Project K’ alongside megastar Prabhas. The sci-fi entertainer is touted to be amongst the most expensive Indian films ever to be made, pushing the boundaries of Indian VFX and will be her next release after Pathaan.