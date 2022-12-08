topStoriesenglish
Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Here’s how B-town celebs wished veteran actor on his big day

Veteran actor Dharmendra turned 87 years old today. Several actors like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Rampal wished him on his big day.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 06:31 PM IST



New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra turned a year older on Thursday. To mark this occasion, many Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended warm birthday wishes to the He-man of Bollywood. 

Dharmendra`s son Sunny Deol, took to his Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa. Love you." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

The `Sholay` actor`s grandson Karan Deol shared a picture in which he could be seen along with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol, which he captioned, "So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa @aapkadharam." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn wrote, "Dearest Dharamji. Happy birthday Sir. You are my neighbour & my favourite And you continue to rock. Lots of love & warm wishes. Ajay." 

Taking to Instagram, actor Shahid Kapoor shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dharmendra Ji. Wishing you health and happiness." 

Actor Kajol shared a group picture and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to all our super favourite." Actor Arjun Rampal shared a couple of throwback pictures and wrote, "Happy Happy birthday dearest @aapkadharam ji the most Handsome man in the industry, with the largest heart. Love and best of health and happiness." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture and captioned it, "Happy birthday Dharam sir, You are an inspiration for many @apkadharam."Dharmendra is considered one of the best action heroes of Indian cinema and is also known as the He-Man of Bollywood. 

He has delivered remarkable performances in films like `Sholay`, `Pratiggya`, `The Burning Train` and many more. He will be next seen in Karan Johar`s upcoming romantic comedy film `Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani` alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma`s next `Apne 2` opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol.  

