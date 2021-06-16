हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mithun chakarborty

Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: Lesser known facts about ‘Indian Jackson’

 Veteran Hindi and Bengali actor Mithun Chakraborty turned 71 years old on Wednesday (June 16).

Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: Lesser known facts about ‘Indian Jackson’

New Delhi: Veteran Hindi and Bengali actor Mithun Chakraborty turned 71 years old on Wednesday (June 16). The actor is also popularly known as ‘Indian Jackson’ because of his stellar dance moves and is also a politician, singer, producer, writer, television presenter and businessman apart from being an actor.

Below are some lesser known facts about the actor:

1. Mithun made his acting debut with a 1976 Hindi film Mrigayaa, and was also awarded the prestigious National Film Award for the Best Actor the same year.

2. Mithun Chakraborty enjoys a huge fan following in Russia and his dance number’s like ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja, Aaja’ from movie Disco Dancer (1982)  are very popular there.

3. Mithun Chakraborty has had an amazing career in showbiz. The actor holds the world record of maximum film releases in a single year. Mithun da had 19 films released in 1989.

4. Mithun da has a comic book based on himself called Jimmy Zhinchak, Agent of D.I.S.C.O, which released in 2008.

5. During his early days Mithun Chakraborty was a wrestler and had also won the West Bengal State Wrestling Championship in the Junior Category. 

6. Mithun da has a graded black belt in martial arts.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
mithun chakarbortyHappy Birthday Hithun ChakrabortyIndian JacksonLesser known facts
Next
Story

Exclusive: TV actress Smita Bansal says Aladdin star Siddharth Nigam is her fav co-star, excited about 'Chanda Hai Tu' play

Must Watch

PT8M22S

Monsoon 2021: Incessant rain continues in many districts of Bihar