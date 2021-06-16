Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: Lesser known facts about ‘Indian Jackson’

New Delhi: Veteran Hindi and Bengali actor Mithun Chakraborty turned 71 years old on Wednesday (June 16). The actor is also popularly known as ‘Indian Jackson’ because of his stellar dance moves and is also a politician, singer, producer, writer, television presenter and businessman apart from being an actor.

Below are some lesser known facts about the actor:

1. Mithun made his acting debut with a 1976 Hindi film Mrigayaa, and was also awarded the prestigious National Film Award for the Best Actor the same year.

2. Mithun Chakraborty enjoys a huge fan following in Russia and his dance number’s like ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja, Aaja’ from movie Disco Dancer (1982) are very popular there.

3. Mithun Chakraborty has had an amazing career in showbiz. The actor holds the world record of maximum film releases in a single year. Mithun da had 19 films released in 1989.

4. Mithun da has a comic book based on himself called Jimmy Zhinchak, Agent of D.I.S.C.O, which released in 2008.

5. During his early days Mithun Chakraborty was a wrestler and had also won the West Bengal State Wrestling Championship in the Junior Category.

6. Mithun da has a graded black belt in martial arts.