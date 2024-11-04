Happy Birthday Tabu: Top 10 Unforgettable Roles That Live Rent-Free In Our Hearts Ahead Of 'Dune: Prophecy'

New Delhi: As the highly anticipated 'Dune: Prophecy' prepares to premiere on November 18th on JioCinema Premium, fans of the legendary Tabu are eager to see her bring Sister Francesca to life. Known for her extraordinary range and dedication, Tabu has established herself as one of contemporary cinema's most versatile actresses. On her birthday, we celebrate her remarkable career by revisiting ten iconic performances that showcase her unique talent and depth.

1. Maqbool (2003)

In this gripping adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Macbeth', Tabu delivers a haunting performance as Nimmi, the mistress of a powerful underworld don. Her portrayal captures the tragic consequences of ambition and moral conflict, highlighting her ability to convey complex emotions.

Where to Watch: JioCinema

2. Chini Kum (2007)

Starring opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu shines as Nina, a woman who challenges societal norms in a romantic relationship with a significantly older man. Their chemistry and her charming performance make this film a delightful exploration of love transcending age.

Where to Watch: Zee5

3. Andhadhun (2018)

In this black comedy thriller, Tabu captivates as Simi, a character embroiled in deception and crime. Her nuanced performance keeps audiences guessing, adding layers of complexity to the film’s suspenseful narrative.

Where to Watch: YouTube

4. Drishyam (2015)

Tabu takes on the role of IG Meera Deshmukh, a relentless investigator seeking justice for her missing son. Her powerful portrayal amplifies the emotional stakes in this riveting story of family and crime.

Where to Watch: Hotstar and Netflix

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

In this psychological horror-comedy, Tabu’s eerie performance as Sita stands out. Her duality in the role adds depth to the film’s chilling yet comedic narrative, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Where to Watch: Netflix

6. Kohram (1999)

In this action-packed drama, Tabu plays a police officer in love with a soldier investigating a terrorist conspiracy. Her performance adds emotional weight to the thrilling storyline, showcasing her versatility.

Where to Watch: JioCinema

7. Haider (2014)

In this intense adaptation of 'Hamlet', Tabu portrays Geetanjali, a mother caught in a web of betrayal. Her compelling performance highlights the film’s emotional turmoil against a backdrop of political unrest in Kashmir.

Where to Watch: Netflix and Zee5

8. Fitoor (2016)

As Hazrat Jahaan, a wealthy widow with a complex past, Tabu delivers a poignant performance in this romantic drama. Her character's manipulations and unresolved feelings add depth to the narrative.

Where to Watch: Netflix and Zee5

9. Astitva (2000)

Tabu's powerful portrayal of Aditi, a woman confronting male chauvinism, is both brave and thought-provoking. Her journey towards self-identity challenges societal norms, making this film a landmark in her career.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

10. Haqeeqat (1995)

In this action-drama, Tabu plays Sudha, a widow entangled in a tragic love story. Her emotional depth shines through as the narrative grapples with social issues, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

Where to Watch: Hotstar