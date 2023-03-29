Happy Birthday Vijay Varma: From 'Murder Mubarak' To 'Mirzapur 3', A Look Into Actor's Upcoming Projects

New Delhi: Vijay Varma’s incredible journey has been an inspiration for many actors. When it comes to his craft, the talented actor truly set a new benchmark of versatility with his skill set and delivered some impeccable performances right from the start of his career. Living up to his name, Vijay (victory) has always made a mark in every character that he has played. Be it any genre, his undeniable charm and grip over the character are unmatched. On Vijay’s birthday, we share with you his amazing line up of projects (in the film & OTT space), wherein viewers would see him as a part of 5 different genres-

Dahaad

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, ‘Dahaad’ is India’s first web series that had its global premiere at the 73rd edition of the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival. Vijay rocked the red carpet of the coveted film festival, thereby impressing fashion critics with his sartorial choice.

Murder Mubarak

As quirky as the film’s title, the movie, directed by Homi Adajania, will feature Vijay Varma sharing the screen space alongside Sara Ali Khan for the first time. Based on the bestselling novel ‘Club You to Death’ by Anuja Chauhan, it’s a gripping murder thriller. Sara and Vijay will reportedly play ex-lovers in the film, while the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia. After working with Alia Bhatt in ‘Darlings’ it would be interesting to see pair alongside Sara in ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Lust Stories 2

Yet another interesting project in Vijay’s kitty, ‘Lust Stories’, directed by Sujoy Ghosh is an anthology and Vijay's character in the project will apparently be 'very different' from the roles he's taken up in the past, with the director-actor duo extremely excited to reunite. Lust Stories is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix.

Devotion of Suspect X

The movie also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat marks Vijay’s second collaboration with Sujoy Ghosh after ‘Lust Stories’. As interesting as the title, It would be interesting to see Vijay portray yet another challenging and never seen before role in the film.

Mirzapur 3

Having wrapped up the third season of the crime-drama, ‘Mirzapur’, last year, the audience and fans of the show are eagerly looking forward to watch the series, especially Vijay Varma’s performance since his dual role in the series has been very well received by the audience and left the viewers’ wondering as to which of the two characters portrayed by him in the show gets killed.