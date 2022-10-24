Happy Diwali: Warna Hussain turns designer this festive season, makes her own denim lehenga: PICS

The festival of light, sweets, and fashion is here. And we understand the struggle of finding the perfect festive outfit. Want to stay desi and keep it cool? Fret not because Warina is here to blow your mind with a never seen Diwali party look.

Bollywood lives and breathes fashion. Designers and stylists have been a go-to for celebrities to glam up their party looks. And for us to get major inspiration. But if you want to go a little out of your way to make your look extra hatke, Warina Hussain is here to inspire. The gorgeous diva got a custom-made Denim lehenga! Yes, you read that right! With her busy hectic schedule, Warina came up with a unique idea for her Diwali party look. A denim lehenga, who would've thought? The actress looked gorgeous in this rugged denim lehenga. But what caught our attention the most is the sheer white cape veil. Warina accessorized this look with statement rings. The actress kept her tresses flowing and opted for a subtle glam look with some blue eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and glossy lips. The actress also wished everyone a very happy and safe Diwali.

Now you know, whom to turn to for some kick-ass outfit inspos!

On the work front, Warina just announced her upcoming film, Yaariyan 2. She also wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming comedy film, Dil Bill which is produced by the makers of films like Tanu weds Manu, Madari, and Thalaivi. Warina was also seen in the Navratri anthem of the year 'Dhol Bajaa', 'Blast Baby' from The Godfather, and ‘Gulebakavali’ from the film ‘Bimbisara’. Days back news of her being opposite Junior NTR in a Telugu film was also making the rounds.