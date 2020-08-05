Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic celebrate baby's arrival with these adorable pics

New Delhi: New parents Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have treated us to some adorable pictures from the celebrations they are having on the arrival of their baby boy, who was born on July 30. Pictures on the star couple's Instagram timelines show how Hardik is pampering his ladylove and we are all hearts!

In one of the pictures, he hugs Natasa and thanks her for "giving him the best gift ever" - their son. "Roses for my rose. Thank you for giving me the best gift ever," the cricketer captioned his post.

Meanwhile, Natasa shared a heartwarming photo of her family - Hardik cheerfully holds the baby and Natasa smiles for the camera with a rose bouquet in hand. "My family," she wrote, adding heart emojis.

Hardik announced the arrival of their son on social media with a picture of himself holding the baby's hand. Later, he shared a complete photo of their baby and called him "the blessing from God."

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January 2020. The couple announced the pregnancy in May.

Natasa is an actress, who has appeared in 'Bigg Boss 8' and in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'. She hails from Serbia.