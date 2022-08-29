NewsLifestylePeople
Hardik Pandya celebrates India’s win on ground with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step

"I keep praying that India wins All day All night long #HardikRoohBaba," Kartik Aaryan shared on his Instagram post that showed Hardik Pandya doing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa's' hook step.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has left everyone grooving on his swag of Rooh Baba from his blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. While the popularity of the film has been constantly evident among the audience, a new fan moment was captured during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match when famous Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya was seen doing a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step on the pitch

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a picture amplified with the 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna' song where Hardik Pandya was seen doing Kartik's famous step from the song on the pitch. While showing his love for team India he wrote the caption - "I keep praying that India wins All day All night long #HardikRoohBaba ".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

This year most big budget Bollywood films have failed to perform at the box office. However, Kartik has been credited for reviving the condition of the box office by booking the biggest opening with his film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. 

Kartik has an interesting lineup of films. He will be star in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy opposite Alaya F, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

