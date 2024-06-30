New Delhi: The Indian cricket team made history by winning the T20 World Cup 2024, ending a 17-year wait for an ICC trophy. Their nail-biting seven-run victory over South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown set off ecstatic celebrations both on the pitch and across the country.

In the aftermath of the exhilarating victory, Hardik Pandya, known for his flamboyant style and dynamic on-field performances, was seen sitting on the pitch, seemingly oblivious to the celebrations around him.

A look of sheer joy and relief on his face can be seen clearly, he was deeply engrossed in a phone conversation. The raw emotion in his eyes and the smile on his face spoke volumes about the significance of the moment.

Have A Look At The Post:

Hardik Pandya's Emotional Moment

After this historic win, star cricketer Hardik Pandya was seen crying and making a video call, leaving fans wondering who he was speaking to. Pandya, sitting in the middle of the pitch, was captured in an emotional moment as he spoke on the call. Although it is yet to be confirmed who he was talking to, fans speculated it could be his mother, elder brother Krunal, sister-in-law Pankhuri, or Natasha Stankovic.

This picture captured the emotional moments from the pitch. Amidst all the glory and fame, moments of personal connection and sharing triumphs with loved ones hold immense value, making this snapshot a poignant reminder of the personal joys behind professional achievements.

Netizens Reaction

Responding to the post, "Who do you think Hardik called after the match?" an Instagram user humorously speculated, "His lawyer?" Another wrote, "No doubt his mother." A user wrote, "Could be Natasa Stankovic, right?" A comment read, "I think his mom or Krunal Pandya." Another user wrote, "Hardik once said after every match he first called his brother Krunal." Another Fan wrote , "Natasa?"Another comment humorously speculated, "His PR team?"

Hardik Pandya- Natasha Stankovic Divorce Rumours

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, a son named Agastya, on July 30, 2020. Recently, a Reddit post from earlier in May gained attention by suggesting that Natasha had split from her husband.